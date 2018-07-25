Fat Joe, Dre, Chris Brown Release "Attention"

A new single off the Bronx rapper's soon-to-be released 'Family Ties'

July 25, 2018
LA
25 June 2017 - Los Angeles, California - Fat Joe. 2017 BET Awards held at the Microsoft Square in Los Angeles. / 15 December - Los Angeles, Ca - Chris Brown. Arrivals for the Chris Brown Listening Party For "Royalty" held at Hyde Sunset Kitchen + Cocktail

© Admedia, Inc

Fat Joe and Chris Brown are back with a brand new track, "Attention," with Dre set to keep your summer going just a little bit longer.

Following his "Privacy," "Party," and "Questions" releases, this marks the latest collaboration from the "Run It" rapper. It's Breezy's latest track with the "All The Way Up" artist and come-up-rapper Dre.

"Attention" comes off Fat Joe's new album, Family Ties, set to be released this September.

Get a first listen to the fresh new track here:

Tags: 
Fat Joe
Dre
Chris Brown
attention
Family Ties