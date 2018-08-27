Jeremih, Ty Dolla $ign, & Lil Wayne Take Things to A Whole "New Level"
It's the latest release from the 'MihTy' crew
Jeremih, Ty Dolla $ign, and Lil Wayne have teamed up for a hot new track, "New Level." (Listen below!)
Jeremih and Ty Dolla were originally set to release a new Hitmaka-produced project, MihTy, but have had to push its release back. Instead, we got a brand new track featuring a verse from Weezy F.
MihTy is said to have features from French Montana, Chris Brown, Wiz Khalifa, and more. Unfortunately, the project does not have a new release date.
Stay close, we'll give you a listen to the new project as soon as it drops!
In the meantime, check out the brand new track from the MihTy rappers plus Lil Wayne, "New Level," below: