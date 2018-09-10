Lebron James Drops "It Ain't Easy" Featuring Kevin Durant

Produced by Franky Wahoo & Stewbillionaire

September 10, 2018
LA
Jun 6, 2018; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) reacts as Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) looks on during the second quarter in game three of the 2018 NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena.

© Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Turns out, not only can Lebron James and Kevin Durant go hard in the paint, but they can also go hard with the bars too!

While the two may be rivals on the court, they teamed up for a once teased and very secretive track that, quite literally, the entire league has been waiting to hear since its existence was rumored last year.

The bars were recorded in Ohio during the NBA lockout in 2011. It was meant to go on the soundtrack for NBA 2K19, however, it was left off, so they released it anyway.

Check out the historic and highly anticipated track, "It Ain't Easy," below.

