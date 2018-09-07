T.I. & Meek Mill Drop Spanish Inspired "Jefe"

It's T.I.P comin' live from the V.I.P... in Spain?

Related: Meek Mill, Jeremih, & PnB Rock Perform "Dangerous" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

The Atlanta rapper just dropped a blazing hot new track, "Jefe," featuring verses and even a quick convo from South Philly native Meek Mill to finish off the track.

From Spanish horns to rhythms and even at the end when the crew is searchin' for some "mota," the production is loaded with Spanish influence. "Jefe" also includes frequent Spanish itself, enlisting the help of a Spanish speaking woman throughout the track to translate.

Check it: