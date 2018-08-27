Watch Miguel's New "Banana Clip" Music Video

Miguel has released a new music video for his song "Banana Clip." The best part? It's completely in Spanish.

The track is off the "Sure Thing" singer's War & Leisure album that dropped late last year. The album includes other songs like "Come Through and Chill" featuring J. Cole and Salaam Remi and "Sky Walker" featuring Travis Scott.

Miguel just kicked off his Ascencion tour, which will make stops in many of the major North American cities. You can find all 26 dates here.

This new video which features multiple women getting glam, working out, and grabbing the clips to go fight for love.

Watch the day unfold: