A Latino-Infused Thanksgiving
By: Yasmin Cortez
When we think of Thanksgiving, what usually comes to mind is turkey, gravy, ham, mashed potatoes, yams, pumpkin pie, casseroles and the list goes on. However, this menu isn’t the same for everyone.
If you’re Latino, you already know! If you’re not, you’re about to find out!
Check out some favorite dishes from the Latino heritage twist on Thanksgiving.
Argentina
'Milanesa' is bound to be a Latino-Infused Thanksgiving especially since it's an Argentinian staple! 'Milanesa' is breaded meats which can range from pork, to chicken, to even steak. Honestly this could just replace the Thanksgiving Turkey altogether! Find out to make some here!
Colombia
Three words….'Arroz Con Coco.' You heard that right COCONUT RICE! This dish is made by soaking rice in coconut milk and then adding raisins to finish. Just imagine the sweetness of the rice that perfectly pairs up with cranberry sauce and turkey. Try this recipe here.
Cuba
Cubans + food = 'Plátanito Maduros!' Fried sweet plátanos are a staple side dish in Cuban cuisine alongside 'frijoles negros.' Frijoles are also a must at the table for your primos that drown their rice in. You can learn how to make platanitos here....but they'll never be as good as Abuelita's!
Puerto Rico
Puerto Ricans bring on the garlic-flavored mashed plátanos with ‘Mofongo’ on the dinner table! This dish which can be eaten any time of the day is essential to Puerto Ricans. Learn how to make it with this recipe to experience the flavors of the Caribbean.
Dominican Republic
Forget pumpkin pies for dessert! Dominicans have their own way of indulging with 'Bizcocho,' a Dominican cake dessert. Often times it can be as simple as this recipe here, or spice things up by turning it into a rum cake, amount of rum....your choice. :)
Mexico
Okay there are sooo many delicious foods it’s hard to just point out one for a traditional mexican infused Thanksgiving. You have your traditional 'Tamales,' that grandma goes to the store at 2 a.m. to buy masa days before. You have 'Mole Poblano,' 'Menudo,' don’t forget 'Champurrado' and you can also expect to find 'Carnitas' too. For dessert, forget about the pumpkin pie, 'Flan' is the dessert of the day! Try out this Tamale recipe here and this Flan recipe here!
Venezuela
Remember that untouched salad that people bring for healthy aesthetics, but no one eats? They obviously don’t make salad the way Venezuelans do. 'Ensalada de Gallina' is the way to go! It’s similar to chicken salad, but packed with flavor and ingredients like potatoes, mayo, carrots, and chicken which makes it the star of the show on Thanksgiving Day! Try making it yourself here!