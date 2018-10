94.7 The Wave sits down with the one and only Lenny Kravitz to discuss what Soul means to him.

"Soul Music is spiritual, its sexual, its that thing. To me it's the center of the universe. When you listen to a funky grove and the band is in that place, that groove is life to me." - Lenny Kravitz

Check out the latest single by Lenny Kravitz "Low."