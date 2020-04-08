Local Love: Front Line Friday

April 8, 2020

Local Love continues with Front Line Friday! We want to say thank you to the doctors, nurses, and hospital staff heroes fighting COVID-19 in Southern California.

This week, we're teaming up with our friends Two Hungry LA Gals

We'll be donating food to the frontline healthcare workers at Cedars-Sinai hospital and would love your help!
If you'd like to make a donation, you can Venmo them at @TwoHungry-LAgals. No amount is too small. Be sure to note #frontlinefriday on your Venmo donation.

Recent Podcast Audio
Recipes with SOUL: Veronica Hendrix Makes Soulful Hummus KTWVFM: On-Demand
Emilio Castillo Of Towe of Power Joins Pat Prescott KTWVFM: On-Demand
Deborah Howell For International Women's Day 2020 KTWVFM: On-Demand
Pat Prescott for International Womens Day 2020 KTWVFM: On-Demand
Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater's Artistic Director Sits Down with Pat Prescott KTWVFM: On-Demand
Bria Murphy Art
Bria Murphy, Eddia Murphy's Eldest Daughter on Her Environmental Art Exhibition, "Art 4 All" KTWVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes