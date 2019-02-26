A Lucky Charms Beer That's Magically Delicious

By Yasmin Cortez

Beer will now be… magically delicious?

The Smartmouth Brewing Company is cracking a cold one with the Lucky Charms man with this crazy new twist, just in time for St. Patrick's Day!



It’s called Saturday Morning.



This sweet and fruity tasting IPA is meant to remind people the days of waking up at the crack of dawn to watch those Saturday morning cartoons while frantically trying to pull together bowl of cereal during the commercials all while wearing the matching set of Ninja Turtles pjs AKA the ‘latest fashion.’



“It is just a beer evoking nostalgia in adults who remember days when Saturday mornings were a time that you sat around watching cartoons and playing games," said Chris Neikirk, brewery spokesperson, in a statement to USA TODAY.



The 6.6 percent ABV beer will be brewed with house toasted marshmallows, hopped with Galaxy and Calypso, and dry hopped with “a whole lot more,” according to the Virginia Brewery in their announcement on Instagram.

Saturday Morning will be released on draft and in 16 oz. cans on March 2 throughout Virginia to limited restaurants, bars and specialty bottle shops.

Magically delicious or magically ridiculous? You tell us!