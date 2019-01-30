Date Night, Romance, Valentine's Day..... this modern ballet has it all and just in time for February. Travel back in time to when dancing was romantic and couples fell in love on the dance floor. That said, this is not your parent's ballet, the American Contemporary Ballet presents Astaire Dances 2: Fred & Ginger. Turns out the famed choreographer George Balanchine, who co-founded the New York City Ballet and remained it's Artistic Director for more than three decades, was a HUGE fan of Fred Astaire. ACB Artistic Director Lincoln Jones explains why these two masters of 20th century dance meld so well together to create a memorable ballet.

Dates:

The show runs February 2-17

Tickets:

$45 - $90 at acbdances.com

Venue:

Cooper Design Space

860 S. Los Angeles St., 11th floor

Los Angeles, CA 90014