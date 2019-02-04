Ate9 Dance Company Presents the World Premiere of 'A Blind LAdy' and the Highly Acclaimed 'calling glenn'

Ate9 Dance Company; calling glenn by Danielle Agami performed to live original score by Wilco percussionist Glenn Kotche put together the dance of "choreography's It girl" (LA Times) Danielle Agami,the live vocals MTV's Spanish Artist of the Year, Lourdes Hernandez (a.k.a. RussianRed) and live music from Wilco's percussionist Glenn Kotche and you get the world premiere at the Wallis Center for the Performing Arts February 15th and 16th at 7:30pm.

Tickets at TheWallis.org

Photo credit: Courtesy of Ate9