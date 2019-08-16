Celebrating The Legacy and Life of Aretha Franklin One Year After the Superstar's Passing

Aretha Franklin died at age 76 from pancreatic cancer. Here are some remembrances from those in music radio on her life and legacy.

She may have become known as the Queen of Soul, but Gary Bryan of K-Earth says Franklin's career didn't start out that way.

Pat Prescott of The Wave will never forget hearing her perform at Luther Vandross' funeral. She met Franklin briefly and says at that moment, she felt the presence of a real superstar.

KNX 1070's Maggie McKay interviewed Aretha prior to a performance at the Hollywood Bowl nine years ago. She spoke about her grandchildren and if any will follow in her path, the inauguration of Barack Obama and much more. You can listen to Maggie's interview with Aretha above.

She was called the Queen of Soul, but Aretha Franklin spent her life demonstrating that she was really so much more than that. Today for the one-year anniversary of Aretha Franklin's passing we celebrate the powerful voice that has filled our homes and hearts for so many generations...and many more generations to come. Aretha Franklin's legendary legacy will live on through the ages.