Maggie McKay Reviews Cirque Du Soleil's Dazzling New 'Volta'!

WOW! That's what I was saying allll night OUT LOUD at Cirque du Soleil's 41st original production since 1984 and it's 18th show under the Big Top. I remember the first show and several in between but I'm telling you this one takes the cake, every year they seem to outdo themselves and that's no easy feat. VOLTA has energy, electricity and eye-popping talent. Written and directed by Bastien Alexandre, with Jean Guibert as the director of creation​, VOLTA is inspired partly by the culture of street sports and the differences that make us unique and accepting ourselves. The name VOLTA refers to a sudden about-face, a change in emotion or idea often used in poetry. It also speaks to the jolt of energy delivered through the show.

But let's get down to it, the acrobatics are insane, you watch in disbelief as if it's a magic show but it IS reality what these artists can do with their bodies and concentration. They fly over your head and the audience is gasping with excitement like being kids again. To say their bodies are temples is an understatement, they are fine-tuned machines but graceful and flawless all at once. The artists soar through the air like birds, they jump like kangaroos on trampolines over a two or three-story structure, they twirl from their HAIR (ok THAT was scary but amazing and awe-inspiring) there are solo pieces and group performances that are so in sync it could make a marching band look sloppy compared. I LOVED the double dutch rope skipping, it's not your grade school "24 robbers came knocking on the door" jump rope OH NO! They could create an Olympic sport out of what they do. The finale with the BMX park and bikes and riders jumping boxes, riding straight up walls like Spiderman doing wheelies on ramps, crisscrossing and doing tricks MID AIR it's truly astounding, it's fast, furious and exhilarating to say the least. Your eyes can hardly keep up with all the riders and tricks and mid-air choreography, they are basically fearless.

That said, one of my favorite things about it was the COSTUMES, I want a whole line of colorful clothes like what they wore whether it was the singers or the performers or the "emcee" every detail showed and is electric, eye candy for fashionistas and no wonder.... it is the work of costume designer Zaldy Goco who has worked with Lady Gaga, Michael Jackson, Britney Spears, Gwen Stefani and RuPaul.

The original score is composed by Anthony Gonzalez from the international electronic group M83 and there are two amazing singers on stage throughout which adds a lot to the drama. So if you are looking to escape into a magical world for a few hours where you'll most likely leave lighter and inspired, this is the show for you. FYI: There is a 25-minute intermission, there is not a bad seat in the tent, it's warm, no need to over dress :), and there's plenty of parking....you're at Dodger Stadium...come on! Volta runs from January 18th through March 8th at Dodger Stadium and moves on to Costa Mesa March 18th thru April 19th at OC Fair & Event Center. You can get tickets at cirquedusoleil.com or by calling 1 877 924-7783.

