Justice Now Overtime: LMU Men's Basketball Coach Stan Johnson Talks About Social Injustices

In our first episode of Justice Now Overtime, Maggie McKay chats with Loyola Marymount University men's basketball coach Stan Johnson about social injustices.

Justice Now is brought to you by My2020Census. Take 10 minutes to help shape the next 10 years. Visit My2020Census.gov.

Click HERE to learn more about Justice Now, the Wave's ongoing pursuit to bring our Communities to Unity, putting it all out there with special guests and tough talk.

EPISODE 1: Juneteenth (feat. LA Sheriff Alex Villanueva, Eddie Levert, Christopher Johnson, and Keith Gibbs)

EPISODE 2: Music For The Movement (feat. Sheila E, Aloe Blacc, H.E.R., and Richard "Humpty" Vission)

EPISODE 3: Policing and Solutions (feat. LAPD Chief Moore, Danny Bakewell Sr., Paula Madison, and Dr. Erroll G. Southers)

EPISODE 4: Voting (feat. LA County Registrar Dean Logan, NAACP's Derrick Johnson, Mo'Kelly, and More)

EPISODE 5: Politics to Policy (feat. LA District Attorney Jackie Lacey, District Attorney Candidate George Gascón, and More)

EPISODE 6: NBA Boycott (feat. D.L. Hughley and Senator Steven Bradford)

EPISODE 7: Sports & Entertainment (feat. Byron Scott, Kim Coles, Keith Knight, James Pickens Jr., George Wallace, Alonzo Bodden, Tommy Davidson)

Make sure to tune in Wednesday, September 16th for the next episode of Justice Now, which will focus on Black Businesses with guests Bobby Brown, Joe Rouzan, Hyundai Motor's Dana White, and more! Get full details HERE.