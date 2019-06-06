Lena Herzog Talks 'Last Whispers' Show at the Ford Theater

A human language dies every two weeks!

Today, a majority of the world’s population speaks only 30 of the 7,000 languages remaining on earth. It is estimated that at least half of the currently spoken languages will have died by the end of this century; the majority belonging to indigenous peoples. So on June 14th at the Ford Theater (across from the Hollywood Bowl) there is an immersive "show" about this topic called Last Whispers.

Lena Herzog, the creator of the show, tells us more.

