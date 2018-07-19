Maggie McKay Chats With Debra Cardona about ON YOUR FEET!

Hollywood Pantages Theatre and The Nederlander Organization are pleased to announce that the Los Angeles Premiere engagement of the hit Broadway musical ON YOUR FEET! – based on the life story of seven-time GRAMMY® winning international superstar Gloria Estefan and her husband, 19-time GRAMMY® winning producer-musician-entrepreneur Emilio Estefan will play Hollywood Pantages Theatre for a four-week engagement; July 6 – 29, 2018. Note: The production will also play a two-week engagement in Costa Mesa at Segerstrom Center for the Arts (August 21 – September 2, 2018). Casting for the Los Angeles engagement has been confirmed.

The production stars Cuban-American Broadway actress Christie Prades as Gloria Estefan, and acclaimed stage and television actor Mauricio Martínez, as Emilio Estefan. Tickets for ON YOUR FEET! are now on sale, and available at www.HollywoodPantages.com/OnYourFeet and www.Ticketmaster.com, by phone at (800) 982-2787 or in person at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre Box Office (Opens Daily at 10 am PT).