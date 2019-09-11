Maggie McKay reviews Witch at The Geffen

Witch is both funny and thought provoking. The new play is written by Jen Silverman, inspired by The Witch of Edmonton by Rowley, Dekker and Ford. It's about what would happen if the devil (who happens to be a handsome young man, not a red horned scary devil) arrived in a small village offering the villagers their hearts desire in exchange for their soul.

The smaller Audrey Skirball Kenis Theater in The Geffen is the perfect venue because of its intimacy you feel connected to the characters and get enveloped in the story. Maura Tierney who plays Elizabeth Sawyer, a supposed witch decided by the townspeople, does an amazing job. The Golden Globe Award-winning actress is so authentic and real you get lost in her delivery. The devil, AKA Scratch, is played by Evan Jonigkeit who was convincing as well as relentlessly charming and intense. There are a few storylines going on without giving it away, there is the devil trying to collect souls on his journey,

the witch and her viewpoint and lot in life and how it came to be and a cast of characters in a castle who have their own hopes and aspirations they are plotting. The stories intersect and are wrapped up leaving several theatergoers I heard commenting how timely it was and that it gives you something to think about, I completely agree. In the end, it comes down to what would be worth selling your soul for in the midst of hopeless times.

There is no intermission, it's 95 minutes and there is no late seating just so you know ahead of time. Closing night is September 29th.

LOCATION:

Audrey Skirball Kenis Theater at the Geffen Playhouse

10886 Le Conte Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90024

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets are available in person at the Geffen Playhouse box office, by phone at 310.208.5454 or online at www.geffenplayhouse.org.

