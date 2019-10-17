Maggie McKay Sits Down with Renowned Director, Tim Robbins

Tim Robbins has been at the helm of The Actors' Gang for close to four decades. The new 2019 - 2020 season just opened with George Orwell's 1984 directed by Robbins. He talks with Maggie McKay about the group he founded, his Prison Project, bringing acting to LA schools and his new documentary. Next week we'll hear more about the season, his documentary and The Prison Project.

For more info and tickets go to theactorsgang.com

or follow them on Instagram @theactorsgang and Facebook @TheActorsGangTheater