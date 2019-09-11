Little Shop of Horrors is Back at The Pasadena Playhouse

Listen Here as Maggie McKay Chats with Broadway's, George Salazar

September 11, 2019
Maggie McKay
Categories: 
Entertainment

It's been a while, 30 years in fact since Little Shop of Horrors came on the scene and now there's a slightly more up to date version coming to The Pasadena Playhouse.

Maggie McKay gets the latest from George  Salazar hot off Broadway (Be More Chill) starring in Little Shop as Seymour.

 

For tickets and more head to: 

pasadenaplayhouse.org

