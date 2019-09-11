Little Shop of Horrors is Back at The Pasadena Playhouse

It's been a while, 30 years in fact since Little Shop of Horrors came on the scene and now there's a slightly more up to date version coming to The Pasadena Playhouse.

Maggie McKay gets the latest from George Salazar hot off Broadway (Be More Chill) starring in Little Shop as Seymour.

To see what we're up to here at 94.7 The Wave follow us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter:

@947thewave

For tickets and more head to:

pasadenaplayhouse.org