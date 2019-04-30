Maggie McKay Gets the Lowdown on Photoville LA

April 30, 2019
Maggie McKay
Categories: 
Interviews

Photoville will return to L.A. this weekend (May 2-5). Maggie McKay gets the lowdown from Laura Ramanus, executive producer and one of the three co-founders on what to expect from this massive, free outdoor photo exhibit.

For more information go to https://photoville.la/ or https://annenbergphotospace.org/​ 

Photoville LA will feature exhibitions of local and international photographers, bringing together LA-based organizations and institutions, and our cultural and photographic community for two consecutive long-weekends of nighttime projections, talks, workshops, family-friendly activities, as well as Smorgasburg selected food vendors and Photoville’s famous community beer garden.

All under the creative and magical environment created through exhibitions using repurposed shipping containers, photo cubes, and special installations making it a unique and festival atmosphere with multiple galleries for Angelenos to explore all for FREE.

Tags: 
Photoville LA

