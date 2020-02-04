Maggie McKay Finds Out About the ACB's Latest Project Just in Time for Valentine's Day with Artistic Director Lincoln Jones
February 4, 2020
The American Contemporary Ballet is set to delight and amaze audiences this Valentine's Day, with Astaire Dancers III. Maggie McKay finds out about the ACB's latest project just in time for the love-filed holiday, with Artistic Director Lincoln Jones.
Astaire Dances III; February 1 – 16
Tickets: visit acbdances.com for a full list of show dates.
Performance Venue: Metropolis Los Angeles 877 S. Francisco St.,
