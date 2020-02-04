Maggie McKay Finds Out About the ACB's Latest Project Just in Time for Valentine's Day with Artistic Director Lincoln Jones

Listen Here For Details About The Romantic Evening

February 4, 2020
Maggie McKay
Categories: 
Entertainment
Interviews

The American Contemporary Ballet is set to delight and amaze audiences this Valentine's Day, with Astaire Dancers III. Maggie McKay finds out about the ACB's latest project just in time for the love-filed holiday, with Artistic Director Lincoln Jones.

Astaire Dances III; February 1 – 16
Tickets: visit acbdances.com for a full list of show dates.
Performance Venue: Metropolis Los Angeles 877 S. Francisco St.,

@acbdances

@maggiemckay

@djmaggie_mckay

Tags: 
Maggie McKay
American Contemporary Ballet
valentines day

Recent Podcast Audio
Maggie McKay Finds Out About The Magic Behind the ACB Astaire Dancers KTWVFM: On-Demand
Making Waves 2020: Ozie B. Gonzaque, The Women Behind "To Protect & Serve" KTWVFM: On-Demand
Maggie McKay talks with Lula Washington about the 40th Anniversary of Her Iconic Dance Company KTWVFM: On-Demand
Destination: Africa with 15-time Grammy winner, Alicia Keys Destinations with Deborah Howell
Jonathan Butler Chats with Pat Prescott KTWVFM: On-Demand
Dianne Reeves Joins Pat Prescott KTWVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes