MAKING WAVES: Honoring Joe T. Rouzan III

Joseph “Joe” T. Rouzan III is the Executive Director of the Vermont Slauson Economic Development Corporation. He navigates through the evolving and expanding needs for economic and small business development solutions in South Los Angeles.

Mr. Rouzan most recently held the position of Director for the City of Los Angeles Business Source program overseeing 9 Business Source Centers throughout Los Angeles and operating a 4.5M annual budget. Joe concludes 29 years of City Service which includes 13 with the Economic and Workforce Development Department and 16 with the Los Angeles Police Department. Prior to his most recent city service, Joe served as the Vice President and Chief of Staff for the Brotherhood Crusade, General Manager of both the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza and Hawthorne Malls and owned and operated JTA Security Management and Investigations. Joe holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Public Administration, conferred by California State University, Dominguez Hills.