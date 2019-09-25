15 of The Best One Hit Wonders

Today is One-Hit Wonder Day! So in order to properly celebrate, we curated a list of 15 of our favorite one-hit-wonder songs that we never want to stop listening to! From Alanis Morissette to Deee-Lite's Groove Is In The Heart, this list hits all of our favorite throwbacks.... and honestly highlights some pretty remarkable early 2000s fashion choices.

1. "Funkytown" -Lipps Inc

2. "Around The World (La La La La La)" -ATC

3. "Suga Suga" -Baby Bash ft. Frankie J

4. "Say Hey I Love You"-Michael Franti & Spearhead

5. "A Thousand Miles" -Vanessa Carlton

6. "Groove Is In The Heart" -Deee-Lite

7. "Don't Think I'm Not" -Kandi

8. "Don't Mess With My Man" -Nivea ft.Brian Casey, Brandon Casey

9. "Kids In America" -No Secrets

10. "I Want Candy" -Aaron Carter ft. Hillary Duff

11. "Laffy Taffy" -D4L

12. "Pop Lock & Drop It" -Huey

13. "Hot In Here" -Nelly

14. "Absolutely (Story of a Girl)" -Nine Days

15. "You Oughta Know" -Alanis Morissette