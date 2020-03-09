We're Celebrating International Women's Month By Celebrating The Powerful Women of The Wave

Pat Prescott Pictured With Her Mother Pat Senior

Here at 94.7 the Wave we are celebrating International Women's Month! We are bringing you two special audio vingette's, where Pat Prescott and Deborah Howell share how they got to where they are in radio today. As we celebrate International Women's Month this March we feel its important to uplift the voices of women all across the radio and music industry. While we feature audio segements from two of our hosts, we want to say a huge thank you to all the women that contribute their powerful voices to the Wave. Thank you Maggie McKay, Tami Heide, Michelle Briddell, Jennifer York, and our amazing producer Genesis De La Cruz!