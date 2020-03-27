We Are Celebrating Mariah Carey's Birthday With Her Top 6 Music Videos Of All Time

Happy Birthday girl!

March 27, 2020
Marni Zipper
Celebrating Mariah Carey's Birthday With Her Top 6 Music Videos Of All Time

Getty Images/ Kevin Winter

Today is the songbird supreme's birthday, Mariah Carey turns 50 years old. For the Mariah Carey lambily, we are counting down her top six videos of all time. Enjoy from home and sing along to these absolute grooves by our girl, Mariah! 

1.  'Fantasy'

2. 'Touch My Body' 

3. 'I Stay In Love'

4. 'Obsessed'

5. 'Always Be My Baby'

6. 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' (The original version) 

