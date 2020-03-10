Coachella Officially Postpones Festival Until October
See Goldenvoice's Official Statement
March 10, 2020
Due to growing public health concerns, Coachella officially announced the postponement of the Indio based, music and arts festival this evening. Originally, the festival was set to take place on the weekends of April 10th and 17th, but come this morning's announcement the festival has been postponed to take place on the weekends of October 9th and 16th.
Read Coachella's official statement below: