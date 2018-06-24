Here's What's Coming To Netflix in July
Tons of movies and TV shows will be added
June 24, 2018
Summer’s officially here, and if you’re more of the sit-inside-with-the-AC-on-full-blast type, have we got news for you!
Netflix is adding some great titles to the service in July.
Sure, there are a few things leaving Netflix, but here's the complete list of movies and TV shows that’ll be added next month:
Arriving 7/1
- Blue Bloods: Season 8
- Bo Burnham: what.
- Chocolat
- Deceived
- Finding Neverland
- Get Smart
- Happy Gilmore
- Hawaii Five-O: Season 8
- Interview with the Vampire
- Journey to the Center of the Earth
- Jurassic Park
- Jurassic Park III
- Madam Secretary: Season 4
- Menace II Society
- NCIS: Season 15
- Pandorum
- Penelope
- Queens of Comedy: Season 2
- Rica, Famosa, Latina: Seasons 1-4
- Scooby-Doo
- Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
- Spanglish
- Stealth
- Swordfish
- The Boondock Saints
- The Lost World: Jurassic Park
- The Princess Diaries
- The Voices
- Traitor
- Troy
- Van Helsing
- We Own the Night
- We the Marines
- What We Started
Arriving 7/2
- Dance Academy: The Comeback
- Good Witch: Season 4
- King of Peking
- Romina
- The Sinner: Season 1
Arriving 7/3
- The Comedy Lineup*
Arriving 7/5
- Blue Valentine
Arriving 7/6
- Anne with an E: Season 2*
- Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee: New 2018: Freshly Brewed*
- First Team: Juventus: Part B*
- Free Rein: Season 2*
- Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 2*
- Sacred Games*
- Samantha! *
- Somebody Feed Phil: The Second Course*
- The Fosters: Season 5 New Episodes
- The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter*
- The Skin of The Wolf*
- White Fang*
Arriving 7/7
- Scream 4
Arriving 7/9
- Lockup: Extended Stay: Collection 1
Arriving 7/10
- Drug Lords: Season 2*
Arriving 7/12
- Gone Baby Gone
Arriving 7/13
- How It Ends*
- Jim Jefferies: This Is Me Now*
- Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain
- Sugar Rush*
- The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants*
Arriving 7/15
- Bonusfamiljen: Season 2*
- Going for Gold
- The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale: Part 2*
Arriving 7/20
- Amazing Interiors*
- Dark Tourist*
- Deep Undercover: Collection 3
- Duck Duck Goose*
- Father of the Year*
- Fix It and Finish It: Collection 3
- Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh: Season 4*
- Jimmy: The True Story of a True Idiot*
- Last Chance U: EMCC & Life After*
- Last Chance U: INDY: Part 1*
- Luna Petunia: Return to Amazia: Season 2*
Available 7/22
- An Education
- Disney's Bolt
Arriving 7/24
- The Warning*
- Iliza Shlesinger: Elder Millennial*
Arriving 7/27
- Cupcake & Dino - General Services*
- Extinction*
- Orange Is the New Black: Season 6*
- Roman Empire: Reign of Blood: Master of Rome*
- The Bleeding Edge*
- The Worst Witch: Season 2*
- Welcome to the Family*
Arriving 7/28
- Shameless: Season 8
- The Company Men
Arriving 7/29
- Her
- Sofia the First: Season 4
Arriving 7/30
- A Very Secret Service: Season 2*
Arriving 7/31
- Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 3*
Date unannounced: El Chapo: Season 3
*Denotes Netflix original