WATCH: Live Stream Coachella 2018 Right Here

Coachella 2018 is here. Couldn’t swing the trip? All good. We’re bringing the show to you.

The two-weekend fest takes place April 13-15 and April 20-22 in Indio, CA, and the first weekend of the event will be live streamed from the Coachella YouTube channel.

But you can also watch the fest here with us. It’ll be like we’re there together, right? Right.

While not every act on the lineup will have a live-streamed performance, close to 100 of them will. YouTube will also allow for the option to toggle between four separate feeds. You know—conflicting set times and all that jazz.

See the complete list of set times and get front row seats to the live stream below.