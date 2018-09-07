Maxwell Says "Soul is The Human Spirit"

By Scott T. Sterling

Maxwell knows soul.

The Brooklyn native’s 1996 debut, Urban Hang Suite, explored subtle and unexpected nuances of contemporary soul music, sending him to the forefront of the late ‘90s “neo-soul” movement alongside the likes of Common, Jill Scott, D’angelo, Erykah Badu, the Roots and more.

“Soul for me is the human spirit speaking in feelings. It’s not just a color, and it’s not just a race. It’s a feeling, it’s an emotion,” Maxwell told The Wave in an exclusive interview. “It’s something that makes people feel like, ‘Wow, that’s true.”

Maxwell continues to weave his musical magic, sharing the powerful new song, "We Never Saw It Coming,” earlier this year, the artist’s first new material since 2016 full-length, blackSUMMERS'night. The song arrived with a stirring short film, The Glass House.

Fans can get up close and personal to Maxwell this fall when he embarks on the 50 Intimate Nights Live tour, which launches on Sept. 27 at Richmond, Virginia’s Altria Theater.



The artist is also taking time to look back: on Sept. 28, Maxwell is celebrating the 20th anniversary of 1998 album, Embrya. The release will include a 2-LP white vinyl package and a new 12-page booklet. The audio has been newly re-mastered by Maxwell and original co-producer Stuart Matthewman (Sade) and resequenced, moving the original opening track to the end.