McDonald’s Introduces McCafé Donut Sticks Just In Time For Valentine’s Day

Roses are red, violets are blue, the rumors of Donut Sticks coming to McDonald’s are true! Because donuts and coffee are a “perfect pair,” McDonald’s has announced McCafé Donut Sticks this week as a little sweet to go with their premium roast McCafé coffee. Starting Feb. 20 for a limited time, customers can enjoy the delicious combo of Donut Sticks and McCafé coffee during breakfast hours at participating restaurants nationwide.

Donut Sticks are made fresh throughout the morning, prepared in McDonald’s restaurant kitchens until hot, crispy and golden brown for a light and airy texture – never microwaved. They’re sprinkled with cinnamon sugar for a crunchy outside and soft, doughy inside, and served warm to customers.

“We are proud of our breakfast offerings, and excited to share new Donut Sticks with our customers. Donut Sticks are the perfect complement to our existing breakfast lineup, and pair deliciously with our fresh brewed premium roast McCafé coffee."

Whether guests are grabbing Donut Sticks for themselves or looking for a sweet gesture to continue the love after Valentine’s Day, customers across the country can enjoy this tasty treat by the half-dozen or by the dozen. Customers can also pair a half-dozen Donut Sticks and a small McCafé brewed coffee for a special price at participating restaurants.