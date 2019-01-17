Cardi B on Government Shutdown: 'This Not What I Do, But B**** I'm Scared'

The GRAMMY nominee comes in hot, as Senators debate her message

January 17, 2019
Michael Cerio
Cardi B

Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff

Cardi B has taken to Instagram to unleash some feelings about the government shutdown, posting a one minute rant about the impasse.

The Invasion Of Privacy rapper discusses government workers working without pay, the previous shutdown from the Obama Administration, and her fears about the current situation.

"Our country is in a hellhole right now, all for a f***ing wall” says Cardi. “We really need to take this serious. I feel like we need to take some action. I don't know what type of action bitch because this not what I do. But bitch, I’m scared. This is crazy. And I really feel bad for these people that gotta go to f***ing work to not get motherf***ing paid.”

After her comments, several US Senators debated on Twitter if they should use Cardi B's message to inspire support.

Cardi B is nominated for 5 GRAMMY awards including Album Of The Year. Meanwhile, she also released a completely different type of video earlier this week.

It's a self-explanatory, gyrating extravaganza for her song "Twerk" with City Girls.

Hip hop
Cardi B
Government Shutdown
City Girls
Twerk

