Challenge Accepted: Drake Drops A Video For “In My Feelings”

If the “In My Feelings” Challenge is at an eight, he’d “like to make it ten”.

Friday morning Drake dropped the video for “In My Feelings” and we’ve learned a lot more about Kiki. It turns out she lives in a giant house in New Orleans and Mrs. Huxtable is her mom. At least that’s the case in the clip which features Drake doing his best Romeo as La La Anthony plays Kiki up in the window. His romantic plea is cut short though by Kiki’s mom, played by The Cosby Show’s Phylicia Rashad.

“I want you to get your Jordans off my walkway” Rashad shouts down to Drake. “This is not a Taye Diggs movie sir. You a grown man, carry your ass on home now.”

Is Kiki not riding because Drake got blocked by mom? Maybe, but he’s still down to dance in the streets of New Orleans with a grill and an assist from challenge originator Shiggy and bounce expert Big Freedia.

Spoiler alert, in the end it was all a dream. That doesn’t stop Shiggy from showing up again to trip out Aubrey one last time.

Stay till the end for a compilation of the best #InMyFeelingsChallenge videos, including Will Smith who of course is still the best.