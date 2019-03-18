Fred Durst of Limp Bizkit Hosts a Jazz Night, and Lady Gaga Crashed It

We were forced to come to grips with a few big revelations this weekend.

First, is that Fred Durst of Limp Bizkit, "Nookie" enthusiast and certified station wagon authority, hosts a jazz night in Los Angeles. Not as a gag, or a nu-jazz throwdown experiment, but as a sincere showcase every Thursday night at Black Rabbit Rose.

Durst has been hosting the event for several years now. "It’s a passion thing. I’m not making one penny. I’m there because I wanna be there" he explained to LA Weekly in 2017. "I love being maybe able to turn some people on to jazz, to the extent of maybe breaking that stereotype of what they might think it is."

We were just getting over the news of Durst basically being Ryan Gosling in La La Land, when we were faced with another twist. If you happen to drop by the Black Rabbit Rose on the right Thursday, you might even catch Lady Gaga sitting in with the band.

Last week the Oscar-winning actress and singer showed up during Durst's jazz night to slink into a surprise performance. "I'm here to ruin the party" she says as the crowd explodes. "My whole life, you know, I’ve been called irresponsible. And it doesn’t make me so mad because it’s kind of true, and I like to hear the truth.”

After crashing the set and coolly getting comfortable, she went on to sing a breathtaking version of "Call Me Irresponsible" and Frank Sinatra's "Fly Me To The Moon." You can watch fan-shot footage of both below.

Lady Gaga has her own Jazz & Piano show as part of her Las Vegas Residency at Park MGM. She will begin performances again in May. You can find the full list here.