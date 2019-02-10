GRAMMY Awards: MAJOR. Facetimes Stevie Wonder and Reacts to His First Nomination

After dropping his debut album in September, MAJOR. has gained a few important fans.

The Even More singer is nominated for his first GRAMMY Award this Sunday for his shimmering and soulful song "Honest", and in the exclusive interview above we talk with him about getting the nomination news.

"I was like, God, we in there" he says. "I called my momma so fast. I'm so excited. This is amazing."

In addition to catching the eye of the Recording Academy, MAJOR. has found a friend in Stevie Wonder. The icon collaborated with the Texas singer, offering some praise, advice, and a few Facetime chats. "I Facetime with Stevie Wonder" MAJOR. laughs. "I can see if he's available, lets see."

You can check out the call to Stevie Wonder and more from MAJOR. above. The 2019 GRAMMY Awards broadcast live on CBS from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 10th at 8pm.

