'Halloween' Becomes The Top Slasher Film Of All Time

Michael Myers is out here making that money.

40 years after his first appearance, the latest Halloween movie directed by David Gordon Green is now the top grossing slasher film of all time. The film's worldwide totals of over 220-million-dollars is good enough to knock Scream out of the top stop, and push Halloween into the number one position.

It gets better for our masked friend. With the totals from the new film figured in, the Halloween franchise is now the most profitable horror franchise of all time at over 760-million-dollars. That means that Myers has made more money than Freddy Krueger and Jason Voorhees in their respective franchises. At least for now. It has been reported that both characters could soon make a return to the screen. Until then, drinks are on Myers at the next night nightmare party. Treat yourself to some new coveralls buddy. You earned it!

