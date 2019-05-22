Justin Bieber Teaming With Schmidt's Naturals for His Own Deodorant

The next big Justin Bieber collaboration is coming soon to an armpit near you.

The "Sorry" singer has announced a partnership with Schmidt's Naturals for a new deodorant called “Here + Now.” The product is set to launch globally this fall.

Last month the company similarly announced a deal with primatologist Dr. Jane Goodall for her own scent, Lilly of the Valley, which benefits efforts to protect animals and conserve the environment.

“Here + Now has various meanings, but to me it’s about being present in daily life,” Schmidt's CEO Michael Cammarata tells Ad Age. “Schmidt’s started as a name, and it’s become more of a movement. We’ve proved natural does work. We don’t limit availability. We’re able to make natural products accessible. I think the partnership with Justin really shows the brand extends beyond a niche.”

Additional celeb collaborations are coming from the natural brand which makes their products with "plant-powered formulas", including hemp-oil and CBD products also due out this fall. Bieber has also recently launched his own clothing line called Drew House which launched with a pair of hotel slippers late last year.

Earlier this month, Justin paired with Ed Sheeran for the song "I Don't Care" which has shot to number two on the Billboard Chart. The collaboration comes almost four years after they got together to write the GRAMMY-nominated song "Love Yourself."