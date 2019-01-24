Red Hot Chili Peppers, Miley Cyrus, H.E.R., and Brandi Carlile Added as Performers at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards

Another round of performers has been announced for the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards, and they include two Album Of The Year nominees, a thrilling collaboration, and a collection of past and current GRAMMY nominees.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers will join Post Malone for a performance, and both H.E.R. and Brandi Carlile will perform music from their critically acclaimed and GRAMMY-nominated albums.

Miley Cyrus will also be a part of the performances, joining previously announced artists Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Dan + Shay, Shawn Mendes, Janelle Monáe, and Kacey Musgraves. Cyrus last performed in 2018 with Elton John, performing "Tiny Dancer." The Red Hot Chili Peppers previously performed in 2007.

Alicia Keys is set to host the 2019 GRAMMYs, which will broadcast live on CBS from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 10th at 8pm.