WATCH: DRAM Parties With Swingers In The New “Best Hugs” Video

DRAM dropping the That’s A Girl’s Name EP last month was surprising, but it’s no match for what the singer finds inside his “Best Hugs” video.

We can’t confirm exactly what’s up in the “Best Hugs” video, but there’s a lot of skin and open robes. What are they skimming out of that pool? Is that a snorkel and a leash?

Related: DRAM Drops New EP, 'That’s a Girls Name'

Once the party moves to the pool, the line dancing begins and DRAM is out here handing out hugs.

The “Cha Cha” singer also released some behind-the-scenes pictures from “Best Hugs”. Check out the photos below.