Watch 'Sesame Street' Rock Out for a 'Tiny Desk Concert'

They're celebrating their 50th anniversary

June 10, 2019
Michael Cerio

"I observe a person making sounds with a soundy-making thingy" exclaimed Grover, as the band played on behind him. The lovable monster was noticing everything about the neighborhood of NPR, as he stopped by with a few friends this week for a Tiny Desk Concert.

Sesame Street is celebrating their 50th anniversary, and they have taken time out of a trip to D.C. to rock out to all the classics in the world-famous space. Big Bird, Bert and Ernie, Elmo, and even Cookie Monster shared in a few songs from their five decades of entertainment, easily being the most popular and most-award artists ever to perform behind the desk. 

The 50th anniversary has been a star-studded event so far, with Thomas Rhett, Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters, and Chance The Rapper all stopping by for their biggest season yet.

The group is currently on a 10-city tour across the country, celebrating with fans with special stage shows and community celebrations. They have even taken time to be tourists and check out what each city has to offer. You can find the full list of stops and more information about the anniversary here.

Tags: 
Sesame Street
Tiny Desk Concert

