JUSTICE NOW Overtime: Michelle Briddell talks "House and Home" with Stanley Jackson

JUSTICE NOW! The Wave's ongoing pursuit to bring our Communities to Unity. African Americans and other people of color who have long been discriminated against when it comes to finding a place to live. We will examine housing discrimination and some of the various tactics used to circumvent the Fair Housing Act of 1968.

Click HERE to learn more about Justice Now, the Wave's ongoing pursuit to bring our Communities to Unity, putting it all out there with special guests and tough talk.

JUSTICE NOW: House and Home

It's been more than 50 years since the Fair Housing Act passed, and we are still struggling with inequality of homeownership among minorities. I talked with Mr. Stanley Jackson, President of the Consolidated Board of Realtists to discuss how far we've come, and how much further we still need to go. He is a powerhouse crusader helping others with the real estate industry.

-Michelle Briddell

Stanley Jackson - Realtist/Broker

Stan Jackson has been a highly regarded part of the local real estate industry for over 20 years. As a longtime Los Angeles County resident who has lived in Carson, California where he owned and operated First Central Financial. He has worked for Bank of America as a mortgage loan consultant. Currently, he is a real estate and mortgage broker and the owner of Movon Inc., a full-service Real Estate Company located in Inglewood California. He has served on the Board of the Consolidated Board of Realtists as a board member for several years and is currently the 2020 President. He is the Regional VP for the California Association of Real Estate Brokers and is a member of the National Association of Real Estate Brokers. He is also a proud member of the Inglewood Board of Realtors. One fun fact about Mr. Jackson is that the only thing he loves more than practicing real Estate is his practicing superb chef abilities.