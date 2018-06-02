Mike Sakellarides' Greek Film Fest Review

We live in the world capital of cinema, yet there’s something unique to the 12th annual Los Angeles Greek Film Festival opening Wednesday, June 6th.

During a lapse in my radio career, I volunteered to help the 2nd Los Angeles Greek Film Festival in 2008. At orientation, I was inspired by the festival’s founders who can only be described as a force of nature: Ersi Danou and Angeliki Giannakopoulos.

The next year I got to share the red carpet with the writer, producer, and actress Nia Vardalos known for delighting audiences all the way to the highest box office in comedy film history as the star in “My Big Fat Greek Wedding”.

Year after year the crowds return for the drama, the heart, the laughter, even the terror. More than a decade of visionary works have touched thousands of film-lovers here in SoCal, created by film makers of Greek heritage from around the world.

I hope to see you for the Red Carpet Opening Night and the West Coast Premiere of “SMUGGLING HENDRIX” plus a special Gala performance by singer-songwriter Ariana Savalas.

Visit the landmark Egyptian Theater near Hollywood and Highland to feast on a wealth of screenings, discussions, and Sunday night’s Orpheus Award to dancer and actor George Chakiris for his Academy Award winning performance as Bernardo in “West Side Story” presented by his co-star and Oscar winner, Rita Moreno.

For events, screenings, tickets and the special all-access pass, go to http://lagff.org

