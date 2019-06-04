Women Come First at the Los Angeles Greek Film Festival

I’m always excited by the prospect of the Los Angeles Greek Film Festival each June, and this time it’s a ‘lucky 13th’ anniversary for this popular event.

This year’s emphasis is on Women’s Stories. It’s only fitting since the festival, which was founded by two women, will honor the life and death struggles of women this year.

Most festival features will be presented at the historic Egyptian Theatre on Hollywood Boulevard and other venues like U.C.L.A. will stage seminars to the public on movie making and ever-changing technology.

Learn all that the 13th Annual Los Angeles Greek Film Festival has to offer at www.LAGFF.org. The festival runs June 3-9, 2019.