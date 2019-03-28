Women Empowered 'Passage' Shines at Golden State Film Fest

March 28, 2019
Mike Sakellarides

This week the TCL Chinese 6 Theatres in Hollywood debuted numerous independent works at the 2019 Golden State Film Festival.

My friend, actress, and star Julia Parker, along with co-producers Linda Palmer and Krisd Mauga were there to host their cast, crew, and supporters at a 10 AM showing of ‘Passage’ which coincided with thousands of L.A. MARATHON runners just outside on Hollywood Boulevard!

Finding a way to Hollywood and Highland through traffic and street closures was a challenge, yet we made it in time for the red carpet and pictures. 

By showtime, the large stadium theater was quite full.

‘Passage’ is a warm and wonderful tale of generations and dreams with laughs between the tears, you know, like life.  A single mother is conflicted by her dream to perform against the realities of supporting her daughter (Kruiz Mauga) day-to-day.  A beloved pet leaves a lesson as legacy, and the matriarch played by Ellen Gerstein gives the love and the wisdom of her experience, just waiting to be accepted.

This production is almost entirely powered by women.  Other women who have the passion to produce theatrical releases should be encouraged by ‘Passage.’

We learned that ‘Passage’ and other Golden State Film features are produced under SAG-AFTRA Low and Ultra Low Budget agreements. So, you can fuel your production with professional talent, too!

Here’s the ‘Passage’ trailer:

 

Hopefully, we’ll have more festivals showing ‘Passage’ soon.

Tags: 
Passage
Golden State Film Festival

Recent Podcast Audio
Maggie McKay Chats with Tiny Beautiful Things' Nia Vardalos KTWVFM: On-Demand
Pat Prescott Talks With The Los Angeles Women’s Theatre Festival KTWVFM: On-Demand
Pat Prescott Talks With Danny Bakewell KTWVFM: On-Demand
ALADDIN's Major Attaway Talks With Deborah Howell On Becoming The Genie KTWVFM: On-Demand
This Lady Loves Sports #20 - Renee Taylor This Lady Loves Sports with Pat Prescott
This Lady Loves Sports #19 - APGA Cole Smith and Ken Bentley This Lady Loves Sports with Pat Prescott
View More Episodes