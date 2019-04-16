Mom Freaks Out After Son Shaves Off His Sister's Hair
Do You Like Your Haircut?
April 16, 2019
A mom's worst nightmare!
Two kids went viral this morning when their hair styling skills were a must see. The brother found the electric shaver and decided to test it out on his little sister, of course without messing up her pigtails.
Yikes! Check out the video below.
Y’all, my nephew found the electric shaver and went wild ------------ pic.twitter.com/qdPbwYzs10— Ian Hagadorn (@itsiannn) April 13, 2019