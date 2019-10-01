The Most Popular Halloween Candy in Every State — Do you agree?

It's time to start planning which candy to buy to make your house the most popular home on your street for Halloween!



While everyone has their own specific favorite, a new study has been released showing each state's favorite Halloween candy - and it seems that chocolate is the runaway favorite across the nation, especially when you add peanut butter.

According to the map, which was created by Bid on Equipment based on Google search volume, Reese's Peanut Butter Cups were the most popular candy in 12 states. Chocolate M&M's was the next most popular candy with eight states and Milk Duds and Snickers tied with five states each.

Chocolate was also a clear winner as only ten states preferred candies that were not chocolate bars, with Hot Tamales being the most popular in three states. AirHeads, Nerds, Red Hots, SweetTarts, Swedish Fish, Jolly Rancher and Gummy Worms each took one state.

However, if the map does not quite match your own tastes, it might be where you live within the state.

In California, KitKat was the favorite, however, San Francisco preferred Milky Way, while Los Angeles claimed Jolly Rancher and San Diego chose M&M's. Meanwhile, San Jose was the only major metro area to pick plain Hershey bars.

Texas chose plain M&M's, though Austin preferred Reese's, Houston went with chewy Milk Duds, and Dallas went with the peanutty Snickers.

Overall, however, it was plain chocolate M&M's that appeared to be the favorite of major metros as well as states across the nation.