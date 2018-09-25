Netflix Reveals New Music Documentary Series

By: Scott T. Sterling

When asked recently what we’d like to see more of on TV, pretty much everyone around the station said the same thing: more music! Netflix heard our cries and have responded with what looks like our new favorite show on the boob tube.

ReMastered is the title of a documentary series that is set to launch on Oct. 12, so mark your calendars and/or set those DVR machines. The show will consist of eight 1-hour episodes, with each focusing on a different legendary artist: Bob Marley, Johnny Cash, Jam Master Jay of Run-DMC, Robert Johnson, Sam Cooke, the brutal and horrifying massacre that occurred at Chile’s National Stadium during a Victor Jara (“Chile’s Bob Dylan”) concert and more (via Variety).

The show promises in-depth reporting and a serious hard news edge, so expect a lot more than your typical music-bio type show. The Johnny Cash episode, for example, is titled “Tricky Dick and the Man in Black,” and examines the bizarre relationship that developed between the the country legend and U.S. president Richard Nixon:

“Concerned by a rising rock-n-roll influence on a growing liberal fanbase, President Nixon invited Cash to the White House to solidify his base in the traditionally more conservative genre of country music. What Cash did instead was subversive and surprised everyone. Cash’s political values had begun to take a new shape after his famed prison concerts at Folsom and San Quentin and this night marked the climax of his political transformation.”

Watch the trailer for ReMastered below, and don’t forget to set your calendars and/or VCR devices for Oct. 12. This is what we call must-see TV.