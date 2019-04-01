The Newest Comfy Innovation You Must Buy

April 1, 2019

Sometimes having to stand hours in line can get really grueling. Whether it be waiting in line at a show, or in line for a midnight showing of the new Avengers movie, it would be nice to sit in comfort without having to carry a clunky chair around. If only there was something we could use, or even wear that would make all this easier. Well, have no fear, we have just the right thing for you.

Introducing the Bean Bag Onesie, the one thing that gives you "all the right junk in the trunk." I swear, I can't make this stuff up.

It's not the most appealing outfit, but dang, imagine how much life would be easier if you could wear a onesie with a bean bag attached!? You could literally sit anywhere in comfort!

If you think we'd buy this unappealing outfit that is definitely an unnecessary purchase, you're absolutely right. We want 10.

For more info on this invention click HERE.

