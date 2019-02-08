Opening Night Of The Pan African Film Festival

94.7 The Wave hit the red carpet premiere of Amazing Grace at the Pan African Film Festival. See what Comedian Loni Love, Reverend Michael Benard Beckwith and Actor Nate Parker had to say when asked, "What does PAFF mean to you?"

The 27th Annual Pan African Film & Arts Festival 2019:

The festival, co-founded in 1992 by Actor Danny Glover, and Executive Director, Ayuko Babu, is now celebrating its 27th year. PAFF's legacy is evidenced by the success of storytellers who've screened Award-Winning works at the festival in previous years: Will Packer, Kevin Hart, Jamie Foxx, Ryan Coogler, Barry Jenkins, Taraji P. Henson, Ava Duvernay, and countless others.

PAFF will take place Thursday, February 7 - Monday, February 18 at the Cinemark Rave 15 Theatres / Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza (3650 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd) in Los Angeles, California. For more details and ticket information, visit www.PAFF.org.

The 27th Annual Pan African Film & Arts Festival 2019 Film Slate Includes:

• 52 Narrative features (9 world premieres and 20 US or LA premieres)

• 24 Feature-length Documentaries (5 world premieres and 12 US or LA premieres)

• 87 Short Narratives (17 world premieres and 50 US or LA premieres)

• 30 Short Documentaries (5 world premieres and 17 US)

Amazing Grace:

In 1972, Aretha Franklin, the undisputed Queen of Soul, brought producer Jerry Wexler, her backup singers, the Reverend James Cleveland, and the legendary Atlantic Records rhythm section to The New Temple Missionary Baptist Church in Watts, California, to record a gospel music double-album before an enthusiastic live audience. The album, “Amazing Grace”, went on to become the top-selling gospel record of all time, Aretha Franklin’s most successful album, and one of her most beloved works. Few realized that the sessions that produced the album “Amazing Grace” which are certainly among one of the most exciting musical events ever to take place in a church, had also been filmed. But, due to technical problems and conflicts over rights, the electrifying events had not been seen; until now!

Stars: Aretha Franklin, Reverend James Cleveland, Reverend C.L. Franklin, Alexander Hamilton, Bernard Purdie, Chuck Rainey, Clara Ward, Mother Ward, Sydney Pollack, Charlie Watts and Mick Jagger.

Watch The Preview HERE!

