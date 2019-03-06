Papa John’s Announce New Pizza Flavor: Chicken and Waffles

By Reanna Hilario

Mhmm… Did somebody say chicken and waffles? Or did we hear pizza?

Papa John’s says: Why not both?

Last week, Papa John’s announced they will be debuting a Hot Honey Chicken and Waffles pizza to their menu. This decision comes from a twitter poll that asked their followers what kind of specialty pizza they wanted to see on the menu.

And the winner is ... Drumroll please …uhhh... drumstick please…*Ahem* … *Clears Throat … *Adjusts Mic* … HOT HONEY CHICKEN & WAFFLES! Watch for it to hit menus later this year! pic.twitter.com/pNUNojrX4r — Papa John's Pizza (@PapaJohns) February 19, 2019

The pizza will be topped with chicken, waffle crumbles, bacon, cheese, and spicy honey. This new pizza flavor is set to be featured on their menus later this year. See more HERE.