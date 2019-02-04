Pat Prescott Connects with Gregory Porter

Gregory Porter has a once in a lifetime voice that’s smooth, silk, deep and romantic. He also weaves messages of substance into his music, writing songs that are sure to be future classics. Gregory Porter is performing this Friday night at the Long Beach Terrace Theater. Pat Prescott spoke to Gregory about the Valentine’s show this week and about two very cool projects – his tribute to Nat King Cole and his newly released first ever live album and concert film, “One Night Only – Live at the Albert Hall." If you’ve never seen or heard Gregory before, click HERE and you’ll see what all the fuss is about.

Gregory Porter with Euge Groove and Peter White

Friday February 8, 2019 at 8:30 pm

Long Beach Terrace Theater

For tickets: BoxOfficeTickets.com